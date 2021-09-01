Orro Adds New Professional Channel Distribution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade, top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced DOW Technologies, a premier technology distributor serving 22 states, Washington D.C and Puerto Rico, is now distributing Orro products, providing professionals with a wellness-focused, human-centric lighting system that unifies the smart home devices they're already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, Orro's smart switches provide integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring and Ecobee, allowing installers to simplify and unify a smart home through Orro's smart living system.

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional installers, home builders and electricians, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

"With over six decades serving electronics and A/V retailers throughout the U.S., we are honored to have DOW Technologies distributing Orro smart living products," said Patrick "PG" Gall, head of channel development, Orro. "Orro unifies the products DOW Technologies' customers are already working with while providing an unparalleled human-centric smart living experience that increases the value and overall functionality of a smart home. Additionally, DOW Technologies now provides easy access to Orro for professional installers in important markets like Dallas and New York."

"Orro's smart living system not only provides human-centric lighting control, it provides a simple, powerful backbone to integrate the smart home devices our customers are already installing," said Drew Fischer, director of sales, DOW Technologies. "We are looking forward to providing our professional customers in over 22 states with easy access to Orro's wellness-focused lighting system – at a reasonable price point that can fit within almost any budget."

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system, which replaces a standard light switch, unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice – without having to install and configure additional hardware.

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Install in place of any standard light switch

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via Orro's integrated touchscreen, voice – or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs – make any light smart

"Works with Sonos" Certification

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning – setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

SOURCE Orro