Orro Announces Remote Smart Home Management Solution for Professional Installers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced its plans for Orro Pulse, a premium remote smart home management solution for professional installers. Designed to help professionals increase their efficiency and productivity when installing, servicing and maintaining Orro smart Living systems and the devices connected to them. With it's first release for Pulse, Orro enables professional users to remotely diagnose and fix issues that would otherwise require an onsite visit – all from an intuitive smart home management dashboard.

For more information or to sign up for early access to Pulse, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pulse-early-access

"Orro Pulse supercharges installation and ongoing service of a smart home while providing professional installers with new opportunities to earn recurring revenue through service plans and subscription packages," said Patrick "PG" Gall, head of channel development, Orro. "This first release includes incredibly helpful realtime information and controls, and we will continue to listen to our professional customer base to enhance Pulse to further make Orro the best choice as the backbone for smart home installations."

Orro Pulse:

Diagnose and resolve issues on Orro Switches as well as integrated devices

Remote reboot any Orro Switch

Check wireless signal strength on any Orro Switch

Adjust settings on any Orro Switch

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system, which replaces a standard light switch, unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice – without having to install and configure additional hardware.

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians and installers, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Install in place of any standard light switch

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via Orro's integrated touchscreen, voice – or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs – make any light smart

"Works with Sonos" Certification

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning – setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

SOURCE Orro

Related Links

http://www.GetOrro.com

