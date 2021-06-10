Orro Announces Unified Smart Home App

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro, creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced an update to the Orro app, providing unified control of popular smart home products from companies including Ecobee, Philips Hue, August and more – in addition to full control of the Orro Switch throughout the home. The new release enables Orro customers to have the same control of Smart Door Locks, Thermostats, Smart Device Remotes and more that they currently enjoy through the Orro switch integrated touch screen, via their Orro smartphone apps.

"This new update allows customers to use a single smartphone app to control the essential features within their house – no more digging through numerous apps to control and operate the various connected devices found in today's smarthome," said Colin Billings, founder and CEO, Orro. "For professional installers and builders, this update provides a new option that works with all professional grade and consumer smart home appliances from companies including Google, Apple and Amazon, providing a powerful third-party option that simplifies the creation of a truly intelligent home."

The updated Orro app with unified smart home controls is now available at the Apple App Store and the Google Play app store.

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians or installers, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice – without having to install and configure additional hardware.

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via touchscreen, voice or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs – make any light smart

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning – setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

Orro is available for sale on www.GetOrro.com and www.Amazon.com.

SOURCE Orro

Related Links

http://www.GetOrro.com

