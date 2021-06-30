Orro Launches New Integration with Sonos, Providing Seamless In-Wall Control for Sonos Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro, creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced an integration with Sonos, one of the world's leading sound experience brands, offering a new way to control speakers throughout a home. With the new integration, customers can use the dynamic display on Orro's smart light switches to control their favorite audio content on their Sonos speakers including adjusting the volume, pausing, skipping tracks, and more. The new integration is certified by the Works with Sonos program, ensuring it delivers a seamless smart home experience for customers and installers.

"Works with Sonos Certification means Orro customers have instantaneous access to their Sonos system through the Orro One and Orro One Pro, and for professional installers, it also makes setup fast, simple and reliable," said Colin Billings, founder and CEO, Orro. "This integration further makes Orro the natural fit as a foundation for today's smart home. Our products allow for seamless control of leading smart home devices throughout a home, while providing the unique human-centric lighting control that customers now look for."

To set up the integration, Orro professional installers and customers simply need to select Sonos from the Integrations section of the Orro App. Once selected, Orro searches for the Sonos system and within seconds, the customer's entire Sonos system is connected with and controllable by Orro. The new integration is compatible with all Sonos products.

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for professional installation, providing customers an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system, which replaces a standard light switch, unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice – without having to install and configure additional hardware.

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Install in place of any standard light switch

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via Orro's integrated touchscreen, voice – or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs – make any light smart

Works with Sonos Certification - control volume, pause, skip tracks, and more on Sonos

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning – setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

Orro is available for sale on www.GetOrro.com and www.Amazon.com.

