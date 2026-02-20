Orrum Announces Strategic Partnership with LivaNova to Unite Intelligent Data with Innovative Perfusion Technology

Orrum's CŌRE Insights™ analytics platform will be available through an automatic integration for LivaNova's Essenz Perfusion System

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orrum Clinical Analytics today announced a strategic partnership with LivaNova USA Inc. to connect LivaNova's Essenz™ Perfusion System to the analytics and benchmarking capabilities of Orrum's CŌRE Insights™ platform.

CoreInsights for Essenz, provided by Orrum Clinical Analytics

Designed for patient management during cardiopulmonary bypass, the Essenz Perfusion System (Essenz) features advanced tools to support data-driven care, including Quality Indicators and Goal-Directed Perfusion. Through this strategic partnership, Orrum and LivaNova are introducing CoreInsights for Essenz, empowering clinicians to make more confident decisions, while advancing safety, quality, and data literacy across perfusion and extracorporeal care.

Through this collaboration, perfusion case data from the Essenz database can be safely and automatically transferred to Orrum's analytics platform for post-operative analysis and peer benchmarking, supporting evidence-based performance improvement. Through this integration, CoreInsights for Essenz can extend the value of perfusion data beyond the operating room, supporting meaningful pre- and post-operative analytics across the full patient care continuum.

Built within a secure, legally privileged Patient Safety Organization (PSO) recognized by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Orrum's platform integrates curated advanced data visualizations, powerful analytics, peer benchmarking, and non-routine safety event reporting to deliver actionable insights that clinicians can trust.

CoreInsights for Essenz can provide perfusion teams with:

Automatic, continuous data capture and submission for improved accuracy and workflow





Curated, clinically relevant analytics to measure adherence to hospital and national benchmarks





Actionable, timely insights for perfusionists on practice patterns and key performance indicators

"Our collaboration with LivaNova is rooted in a shared objective: empowering clinicians, elevating patient outcomes, and inspiring innovation that reaches far beyond the operating room," said Sean Murtha, CEO of Orrum. "At our core, Orrum is committed to advancing clinical quality, safety, and excellence. Through this integration, we are transforming clinical data into clear, decision-ready insights and ushering in a new era of analytics in cardiac surgery with CoreInsights for Essenz."

About Orrum Clinical Analytics

Orrum Clinical Analytics is a clinical intelligence hub designed to support how healthcare teams use data to advance quality and safety. Built within a secure, legally privileged Patient Safety Organization (PSO) recognized by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Orrum integrates advanced data visualizations, analytics, peer benchmarking, and non-routine safety event reporting to support higher standards of performance across perfusion and extracorporeal care. For more information, please visit orrum.com .

