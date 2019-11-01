Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Among 2020 Best Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has earned recognition for the 11th consecutive year in the Best Law firms guide published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm earned top rankings in both the Dallas Fort-Worth and San Antonio areas for family law and family law mediation. In addition, the firm's appellate practice won national recognition for the fourth year in a row, with metropolitan honors in San Antonio for the first time.

To learn about the firm, visit http://www.ondafamilylaw.com.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on thorough client and attorney evaluation, as well as peer and editorial review of the information provided by law firms.

"We appreciate the feedback from clients and other lawyers," said firm partner Brad LaMorgese. "Our team works diligently and efficiently to guide clients involved in family law matters, and we are honored to be included on this prestigious list."

A firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America guide to earn eligibility. Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson had 13 lawyers listed this year.

Name partners Richard R. Orsinger, Keith M. Nelson, R. Scott Downing and Jeff O. Anderson were recognized for their work in family law; Mr. Orsinger also earned honors for his appellate work; Mr. Anderson earned additional recognition for his family law arbitration practice.

Also earning family law recognition are partners William M. Reppeto III, Brad M. LaMorgese, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Chris Oldner and Holly Rampy Baird, and Of Counsel Jim Loveless. Mr. LaMorgese earned additional honors for his appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett was recognized for her family law mediation work.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

