Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Attorneys Named to 2019 Texas Rising Stars List

DALLAS, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is pleased to announce that four firm attorneys have earned selection to the Texas Rising Stars list for 2019 for their work in Family Law. The list honors the top young attorneys in the state.

In addition, firm partner Holly Rampy Baird is singled out among the Rising Stars Up-and-Coming 100 attorneys in Texas, as well as the Up-and-Coming 50, which recognizes the state's top women attorneys.

Firm partner R. Porter Corrigan, associates Ryan S. Kirkham and Taylor Mohr are also honored for their Family Law expertise, including assisting clients with matters involving property division, child custody, pre- and post-marital agreements, parental rights, and other challenges common to family legal disputes.

All four attorneys have previously earned spots on the list. Ms. Baird and Mr. Kirkham work in the Dallas office, Ms. Mohr in the Frisco office and Mr. Corrigan works in the San Antonio office.

"We are extremely proud of our attorneys," said name partner Keith Nelson. "They work hard to represent their clients and it's wonderful that their peers recognize that dedication."

The Super Lawyers rating service's annual Rising Stars listing recognizes the state's top attorneys age 40 or younger, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. Lawyers are nominated by their peers and then assessed in a rigorous editorial review process. Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen.

The honorees will be featured in the April 2019 edition of Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine. To view the complete list of honorees, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other Family Law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of the largest Family Law firms in the state. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

