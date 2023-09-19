Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Earns Multiple Honors from Texas Super Lawyers

Prestigious legal guide recognizes 12 family law attorneys in 2023 edition

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers has recognized 12 Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, (ONDA) family law attorneys among the best in the state, with additional honors for each name partner.

Earning repeat rankings among the best family lawyers in Texas are name partners Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson as well as partner Brad LaMorgese. All were named among the Top 100 attorneys in Texas and the Top 100 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

San Antonio-based name partner Richard Orsinger also earned repeat special honors and was recognized among the Top 50 attorneys in Central/West Texas for the 20th year.

Dallas-based partners William Reppeto, Paula Bennett and Holly Baird were honored for excellence in family law, as were Paul Hewett and David Housel of the firm's Frisco office and Porter Corrigan and Amber Liddell Alwais from the firm's San Antonio office.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, has a national reputation for handling complex family law matters, including international custody disputes, divorce, property division and appellate issues. Each partner is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

This is just the latest in a long list of industry accolades for the firm. The Best Lawyers in America honored 15 ONDA lawyers in its 2024 listing, and each name partner has been honored by D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas.

Texas Super Lawyers is compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly. There are more than 100,000 attorneys licensed to practice in Texas and the annual guide recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state. Selection is determined through Super Lawyers' patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research.

About ONDA
Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest family law firms. Each partner is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

