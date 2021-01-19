Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Names Brad LaMorgese as Managing Partner

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson is pleased to announce partner Brad LaMorgese as the new managing partner.

A partner with the firm since 2006, Mr. LaMorgese works in the Dallas office and will supervise the firm's North Texas offices.

"Brad is a natural leader and it was an easy decision for the partnership to select him as the next generation of leadership for the firm," said outgoing managing partner Keith Nelson. "His integrity and commitment to his clients are unmatched."

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. LaMorgese's practice focuses on a range of Family Law matters including divorce, child custody, pre- and post-marital agreements, interstate and international custody, jurisdiction issues, family law appeals, grandparent versus parent rights, bill of review, post-divorce disputes, alimony disputes, parentage issues and fathers' rights.

His most recent notable win was a landmark ruling from the Supreme Court of Texas in June 2020 when the court upheld the constitutional rights of fit parents by ruling in favor of a biological father of a 5-year-old girl, reversing a lower court's order granting partial custody to the fiancé of the child's deceased mother. Mr. LaMorgese was part of a legal team that represented the biological father who prevailed.

Mr. LaMorgese has earned multiple honors for his work, including repeat honors from Best Lawyers in America. He is also among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas and in Dallas-Fort Worth, honors he has received since 2013. He has also been recognized by D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas.

For more information about Mr. LaMorgese, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/attorney/brad-lamorgese/

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP