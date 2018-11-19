Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Welcomes Associate Jessica Anderson

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law boutique Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is pleased to announce the addition of associate Jessica Anderson, who previously worked as a paralegal in the firm's Dallas and Frisco offices.

"We are honored that Jessica decided to rejoin our firm following law school," said firm partner Keith Nelson. "She has a passion for helping others, and it shows through her work ethic. She's a great new addition to our team."

Ms. Anderson will guide clients in matters involving divorce, modification, enforcement and child custody, and help navigate the transitional phase of divorce.

"Working as a paralegal at ONDA helped me understand what families go through during and after a divorce," said Ms. Anderson. "I'm glad to be back at the firm as a lawyer and am ready to help our clients during what can be a difficult time in their lives."

Ms. Anderson earned her law degree from the Texas A&M University School of Law, where she served as vice president of the Family Law Student Association. She earned her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Texas Woman's University. She is a member of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other Family Law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of the largest Family Law firms in the state. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

