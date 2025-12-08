Orsini and Dos Rx partner to support international medical travel facilitation

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced a new partnership today with Dos Rx, a global leader in international medical travel facilitation for patients receiving complex care while in the U.S. As a partner to Dos Rx, Orsini will dispense specialty therapies to medical travelers as part of their holistic treatments in the U.S. with no interruption to prescribed therapies.

Dos Rx delivers fully integrated pharmacy services and orchestrates pharmacy logistics to streamline medication access for international patients.

"International patients face enough complexity in their care journey. Pharmacy shouldn't add to it. Orsini's deep expertise in rare disease therapies complements our mission to remove friction from the international medical travel experience. Together, we're ensuring that every patient can access the life-changing medications they need while receiving care in the U.S.," said Tim Whitaker, Founder and CEO of Dos Rx.

Orsini's partnership with Dos Rx will allow travelers in the U.S. with rare diseases to access seamless, cost-effective, and language-inclusive pharmaceutical care more easily and quickly.

"Orsini's mission is to ensure that no patient is left behind, and with Dos Rx we can expand those efforts to include more patients than ever before," Brandon Tom, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our patient-first care model and Dos Rx's ability to navigate logistical challenges are powerful tools, which will combine to ensure rare disease patients traveling to the U.S. receive the care they need."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions, including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management, and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Certification and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, connect with us at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, [email protected], or www.orsini.com.

About Dos Rx

Dos Rx is a global leader in international medical travel facilitation and pharmacy innovation, delivering fully integrated pharmacy services for patients receiving complex medical care in the United States. As a strategic orchestrator of pharmacy logistics, Dos Rx streamlines medication access for government-sponsored and self-insured patients, ensuring seamless, cost-effective, and language-inclusive pharmaceutical care. Through its strategic, exclusive alliances with a network of select pharmacy partners, Dos Rx provides a centralized, standardized solution that enhances patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs for sponsoring government entities and patients worldwide. For more information, connect with Dos Rx at [email protected] or www.dosrx.com.

