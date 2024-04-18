Orsini Announcement: Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Chosen to Dispense YARGESA (miglustat)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy has been selected by Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals as the preferred specialty pharmacy partner for the distribution of Yargesa (miglustat) capsules, 100mg. YARGESA is a glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Type 1 Gaucher disease for whom enzyme replacement therapy is not a therapeutic option.

A rare genetic neurological condition, Gaucher disease occurs when an enzyme responsible for breaking down the lipid glucosylceramide does not work properly, resulting in the build-up of fatty substances in some organs. This can lead to enlargement and impaired function in the spleen and liver, weakened bones and problems with blood clotting.

Edenbridge accepted Orsini into YARGESA's limited distribution network because of Orsini's deep experience with rare diseases, home nursing network and ability to provide comprehensive compliance programs to support patients and providers in obtaining coverage and managing therapies.

"Patients with Gaucher disease are forced to live with a wide variety of symptoms, such as abdominal complaints, skeletal abnormalities, severe fatigue and seizures," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "We're proud to be partnering with Edenbridge to make a substantial impact on these patients' lives through treatment with YARGESA."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected], or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

