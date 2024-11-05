Orsini Now a Specialty Pharmacy Provider for SAJAZIR™ (icatibant) Injection, to Treat Acute HAE Attacks

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini has been chosen by Cycle Pharmaceuticals to distribute SAJAZIR™ (icatibant) Injection, a subcutaneous treatment for acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older. SAJAZIR is the ninth HAE therapy to become part of Orsini's Allergy and Immunology Center of Excellence, which was established in 2011. Patients will be supported by the company's dedicated and highly experienced HAE Care Team in conjunction with the patient support program of Cycle Vita™. View the full Prescribing Information here.

HAE is an inherited genetic disorder that can affect the autoimmune system, causing recurrent episodes of severe swelling, most commonly in the limbs, face, intestines and airway. The condition is a result of low levels or improper functioning of a protein called C1 inhibitor. While minor trauma or stress can trigger attacks, swelling often occurs without a known trigger. SAJAZIR can be self-administered by patients when they recognize an HAE attack.

"We're excited to add SAJAZIR to our portfolio, further enhancing our ability to serve the HAE community." Post this

"It's been Orsini's honor to offer care to HAE patients and their families for over 13 years, and our team is very familiar with the unique needs and difficulties that they face every day," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "We're excited to partner with Cycle to add SAJAZIR to our portfolio, further enhancing our ability to serve the HAE community."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected] , or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com .

About Cycle Pharmaceuticals

Cycle Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2012 with the sole aim of delivering drug treatments and product support to the underserved rare disease patient community. Cycle focuses on rare metabolic, immunological, and neurological genetic conditions. Within neurological conditions, we focus on multiple sclerosis. Cycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and has offices in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.cyclepharma.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SAJAZIR™ is a trademark of Cycle Pharmaceuticals Limited in the United States.

SOURCE Orsini