Orsini Pharmaceutical Services Achieves Distinction In Rare Diseases And Orphan Drugs With ACHC

The Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs is achieved in combination with the ACHC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation and recognizes the specialized qualifications of pharmacies that provide access to orphan drugs that treat rare diseases. Orphan drugs are defined as those intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition which affects fewer than 200,000 persons in the US.

"We are honored to receive the Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from ACHC," said Mike Fieri, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer. "This distinction further highlights our many years of experience and expertise in rare diseases, the strong collaboration we have with our manufacturing partners to ensure patients get access to the medications they need, and our unique high touch care model that enables us to provide individualized services to patients and caregivers."

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare and complicated diseases. Orsini's services allow patients, physicians, payers and manufacturers to improve care, simplify processes and achieve better outcomes. Orsini's high touch clinical model is centered around therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized care to patients based on their specific complex, chronic conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs and nationwide nursing coverage for required in-home infusion services. Orsini delivers specialty medications nationwide and has several limited and exclusive distribution contracts with manufacturers. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini holds accreditations with ACHC, The Joint Commission, URAC and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. As a recognized industry leader, ACHC offers a broad suite of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for Specialty, Infusion, Long-Term Care, and Sterile/Non-Sterile Compounding services. Pharmacies also can obtain distinctions from ACHC in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, Nutrition Support, and Hazardous Drug Handling.

