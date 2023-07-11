Orsini Selected by BioMarin to Dispense ROCTAVIAN™, the First Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Severe Hemophilia A

News provided by

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading specialty pharmacy in gene and cell therapies

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that BioMarin Pharmaceutical has selected it to dispense ROCTAVIAN™ (valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox). ROCTAVIAN is the first gene therapy for the treatment of severe Hemophilia A. For more information about ROCTAVIAN, see the Full Prescribing Information. Orsini's dedicated Gene Therapy Care team is trained and ready to accept new patients.

"Orsini is proud to add this breakthrough gene therapy to our growing list of gene and cell modifying treatments and expand our long-standing partnership with BioMarin," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Orsini's highly experienced Hemophilia Gene Therapy Care Team is committed to working closely with payors and healthcare providers to ensure patients obtain access to ROCTAVIAN as quickly as possible."

Hemophilia A, also called Factor VIII deficiency or classic hemophilia, is an X-linked genetic disorder caused by missing or defective Factor VIII, a clotting protein. Although it is passed down from parents to children, about one-third of cases are caused by a spontaneous mutation, a new mutation that was not inherited. Approximately 1 in 10,000 people have Hemophilia A. Individuals with the most severe form of hemophilia A makeup approximately 50% of the hemophilia A population.

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers, and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management, and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information about Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, visit https://www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Also from this source

Orsini Selected by Sarepta Therapeutics to Dispense ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the First Gene Therapy to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Now Dispensing VOWST™ (fecal microbiota spores, live - brpk) Capsules for Oral Administration for the Prevention of Recurrence of C. Difficile Infection in Adults Following Antibacterial Treatment for Recurrent CDI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.