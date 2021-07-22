Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Announces Access To Tiopronin For The Treatment Of Severe Homozygous Cystinuria

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy announced today that it is now dispensing tiopronin, the first available generic version, in the US, of THIOLA® (tiopronin). Tiopronin is a reducing and complexing thiol indicated, in combination with high fluid intake, alkali, and diet modification, for the prevention of cystine stone formation in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older with severe homozygous cystinuria, who are not responsive to these measures alone. For more information about tiopronin, please see the Full Prescribing Information .

Cystinuria is a rare, inherited disease characterized by the build-up of the amino acid cystine, a building block of most proteins, in the kidneys and bladder. As the kidneys filter blood to create urine, cystine is usually absorbed back into the bloodstream. People with cystinuria cannot properly reabsorb cystine into their bloodstream, so the amino acid accumulates in their urine, resulting in cystine crystals and/or stones in the kidneys or bladder. Cystinuria affects approximately one in 10,000 people of all genders, races, ethnicities, and ages in the US.

"The entire team at Orsini is devoted to exceptional patient care to meet the individual needs of patients and their families," said Mike Fieri, Orsini Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "High touch care coordination and collaboration drive our unique pharmacy care model, and we are honored to help provide access to tiopronin to patients with severe homozygous cystinuria."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is the leading, independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases, gene therapies, and complex conditions. Orsini's high-touch care model is centered around experienced, therapy-specific care teams who provide personalized care to patients based on their specific condition and treatment. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with URAC, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, The Joint Commission, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, e-mail us at [email protected] or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

THIOLA® is a registered trademark of Mission Pharmacal Company.

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

