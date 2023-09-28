Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Partners with Amicus Therapeutics to Dispense New Therapy for the Treatment of Late-Onset Pompe Disease

News provided by

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

28 Sep, 2023, 17:45 ET

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy has been selected by Amicus Therapeutics to dispense Pombiliti™ (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) and Opfolda™ (miglustat), a two-component treatment approved for certain patients with late-onset Pompe disease. POMBILITI is a hydrolytic lysosomal glycogen-specific enzyme indicated, in combination with OPFOLDA, an enzyme stabilizer, for the treatment of adult patients with late-onset Pompe disease (lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase [GAA] deficiency) weighing ≥40 kg and who are not improving on their current enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, for POMBILITI and full Prescribing Information for OPFOLDA, also available at amicusrx.com.

Continue Reading

Pompe disease is an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by a deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase. Reduced or absent levels of GAA levels lead to the accumulation of glycogen in cells, which is believed to result in the clinical manifestations of Pompe disease. The disease can be debilitating and is characterized by severe muscle weakness that worsens over time. Pompe disease ranges from a rapidly fatal infantile form with significant impacts on heart function to a more slowly progressive, late-onset form primarily affecting skeletal muscle. It is estimated that Pompe disease affects approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people worldwide.

"For nearly a decade, Orsini has proudly served the Pompe disease community. We are pleased to partner with Amicus to bring Pombiliti and Opfolda to patients suffering from this devastating disease. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's President, and Chief Executive Officer.

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers, and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management, and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected], or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Also from this source

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected to be the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Partner for VEOPOZ™ (pozelimab-bbfg), the First and Only Treatment for CHAPLE Disease

Orsini Selected by BioMarin to Dispense ROCTAVIAN™, the First Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Severe Hemophilia A

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.