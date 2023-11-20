Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected as Distribution Partner for Adzynma (ADAMTS13, recombinant-krhn), a Newly Approved Treatment for an Ultra-Rare Blood Clotting Disorder

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

20 Nov, 2023, 11:08 ET

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy has been selected by Takeda Pharmaceuticals as the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for ADZYNMA (ADAMTS13, recombinant-krhn), approved by the FDA on November 9, 2023, for prophylactic or on demand enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) in adult and pediatric patients with congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP). ADZYNMA is the first and only FDA-approved recombinant ADAMTS13 (rADAMTS13) enzyme replacement therapy for people with cTTP designed to address the root cause of the condition, an ADAMTS13 enzyme deficiency. ADZYNMA is expected to be commercially available in December 2023. Read the Full Prescribing Information here.

cTTP is an ultra-rare, chronic and debilitating blood clotting disorder caused by a deficiency in the ADAMTS13 enzyme associated with life-threatening acute events and debilitating chronic symptoms or manifestations. When left untreated, acute TTP events have a mortality rate of >90%.

"Orsini is excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Takeda in addressing unmet medical needs for patients," said Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Growth Officer. "We're proud to offer hope to those living with cTTP, who have previously had no treatment options specifically indicated for them."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

