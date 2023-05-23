Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected as part of the Limited Specialty Pharmacy Network For VYJUVEK™, the First Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

23 May, 2023, 09:37 ET

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that Krystal Biotech has selected it as part of the limited specialty pharmacy network for VYJUVEK™ (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), a topical gene therapy for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB). For more information about VYJUVEK, see the Full Prescribing Information or https://vyjuvek.com.

DEB is a rare genetic disorder characterized by fragile and blistering skin. DEB is caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene that affects the skin and mucosal tissues. Patients with DEB commonly suffer from open wounds, which can lead to skin infections and fibrosis, which can cause the fusion of fingers and toes. Ultimately, these patients are also at an increased risk of developing an aggressive form of squamous cell carcinoma, which, in severe cases, can be fatal.

"We are honored to be selected by Krystal Biotech as part of the limited specialty pharmacy network for VYJUVEK and continuing our momentum of providing access and comprehensive services for gene therapies," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is deeply committed to helping DEB patients and their families gain access to this revolutionary treatment and provide ongoing support in managing their condition."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy
Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and the only independent specialty pharmacy with experience dispensing gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers, and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management, and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information about Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, visit https://www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

