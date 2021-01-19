Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected By Glaukos® Corporation As A Specialty Pharmacy Distribution Partner For Photrexa® And Photrexa® Viscous

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that it has been selected by Glaukos® Corporation as a specialty pharmacy distribution partner for Photrexa® (riboflavin 5'-phosphate ophthalmic solution) and Photrexa® Viscous (riboflavin 5'-phosphate in 20% dextran ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of patients with progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery See Full Prescribing Information. Using Photrexa Viscous and Photrexa with a proprietary UV light delivery system, Glaukos' iLink™ corneal cross-linking procedure is the first and only FDA approved therapeutic treatment that strengthens the cornea to slow or halt the progression of keratoconus.

Keratoconus is a rare, degenerative eye condition that occurs when the normally dome-shaped cornea weakens and begins to bulge into a cone-like shape resulting in vision loss. Keratoconus often appears in individuals who are in their late teens to early 20s and occurs in approximately 1 out of every 2,000 people in the United States.

"We are honored to be Glaukos' specialty pharmacy partner for Photrexa, which offers hope for individuals with progressive keratoconus," said Mike Fieri, Orsini Chief Executive Officer. "Our dedicated Photrexa Care Team is committed to providing high touch, individualized services for people with this condition."

Tim Homer, Vice-President of Global Market Access added, "We at Glaukos are excited to partner with Orsini. This partnership offers our providers the option of obtaining Photrexa through a specialty pharmacy so they can focus on providing access to the iLink procedure to their patients."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading, independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high touch care model is centered around experienced, therapy-specific care teams who provide personalized care to patients based on their specific condition and treatment. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and most recently was awarded ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs.

About Glaukos Corporation

Glaukos ( www.glaukos.com ) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012, its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in September 2018 and most recently, its iStent injectW device in the United States in October 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

For more information about Orsini's specialty pharmacy services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 545, e-mail us at [email protected], or visit https://www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

iLink™ is a trademark of Glaukos Corporation. Glaukos and Photrexa® are registered trademarks of Glaukos Corporation.

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Related Links

https://www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com

