Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected By Sanofi As A Limited Distribution Partner For Nexviazyme®

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that Sanofi has selected it as a limited distribution partner for Nexviazyme® (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt). Nexviazyme, an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), is used for treating patients one year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease (lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase [GAA] deficiency). This progressive and debilitating muscle disorder impairs a person's ability to move and breathe. For more information about Nexviazyme, please see the Full Prescribing Information.

Pompe disease affects an estimated 3,500 people in the United States. It can present as infantile-onset Pompe disease (IOPD), the most severe form of Pompe disease with rapid onset in infancy, and late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD), which progressively damages muscles over time. LOPD symptoms may present at any age. However, due to the broad spectrum of clinical presentations and progressive nature of the disease, it can take seven to nine years before patients receive an accurate diagnosis. As the disease progresses, people with LOPD may require mechanical ventilation to help with breathing or a wheelchair to assist with mobility.

"Orsini's dedicated Pompe Disease Care Team's number one priority is providing exceptional care and compassionate support to patients and their families," said Mike Fieri, Orsini's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to expand our partnership with Sanofi and add Nexviazyme to the growing number of enzyme replacement therapies we dispense to patients with rare diseases."

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases, gene therapies, and complex conditions. Orsini's high-touch care model centers around experienced, therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized care to patients based on their specific conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with URAC, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, The Joint Commission, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, e-mail us at [email protected] or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

