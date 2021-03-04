Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected By Sarepta Therapeutics As A Limited Distribution Partner For AMONDYS 45 (casimersen)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that it has been selected by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. as a limited distribution partner for AMONDYS 45 (casimersen). AMONDYS 45 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have genetic mutations on exon 45 of the dystrophin gene. For more information about AMONDYS 45, please see the Full Prescribing Information. Orsini is the only specialty pharmacy with access to all approved DMD therapies.

Primarily affecting males, DMD is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with Duchenne can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms. Duchenne patients subsequently experience life-threatening lung complications, requiring the need for ventilation support, and heart complications in their late teens and twenties. More information regarding Duchenne is available through the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. Additionally, information and resources are available at www.duchenne.com .

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Sarepta and add AMONDYS 45 to the therapies we provide to patients with DMD," said Mike Fieri, Orsini Chief Executive Officer. "High touch care coordination and collaboration drive our unique specialty pharmacy care model, and our highly experienced DMD Care Team is focused on getting patients on therapy quickly and providing personalized and compassionate care throughout their journey."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading, independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high touch care model is centered around experienced, therapy-specific care teams who provide personalized care to patients based on their specific condition and treatment. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and most recently was awarded ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, e-mail us at [email protected], or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

For more information about AMONDYS 45 and Sarepta's other approved therapies for Duchenne, VYONDYS 53 and EXONDYS 51, please see the AMONDYS 45 Full Prescribing Information, VYONDYS 53 Full Prescribing Information and the EXONDYS 51 Full Prescribing Information. Additional information for patients and clinicians is also available at www.SareptAssist.com.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, SAREPTASSIST, VYONDYS 53 and EXONDYS 51 are trademarks of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in various other jurisdictions. AMONDYS 45 is a trademark of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

