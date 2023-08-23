Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected to be the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Partner for VEOPOZ™ (pozelimab-bbfg), the First and Only Treatment for CHAPLE Disease

News provided by

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

23 Aug, 2023, 09:16 ET

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy ("Orsini"), a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron") has chosen Orsini to be the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for VEOPOZ™ (pozelimab-bbfg). A monoclonal antibody, VEOPOZ is the first and only treatment for those living with CHAPLE disease, an ultra-rare and life-threatening hereditary disease caused by an overactivation of the complement system. VEOPOZ is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy (PLE), also known as CHAPLE disease.

Orsini is now the exclusive specialty pharmacy for two of Regeneron's ultra-rare disease treatments, the other being EVKEEZA® (evinacumab-dgnb) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, aged 5 years and older, with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

CHAPLE disease (also known as CD55 deficiency with Hyperactivation of complement, Angiopathic thrombosis and Protein Losing Enteropathy or CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy) is characterized by an inability to regulate complement activity because of mutations in the CD55 gene. In most patients, this leads to potentially life-threatening symptoms beginning in infancy, including abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, malnutrition, slow growth, and edema. There are fewer than 100 patients worldwide who are known to have CHAPLE disease.

"Orsini is excited to partner with Regeneron in bringing hope to those living with CHAPLE, who had no treatment options before now, and honored to serve as the exclusive specialty pharmacy of another therapy for an ultra-rare disease," Brandon Tom, Orsini's President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Orsini is dedicated to providing exceptional care to the patients whose treatment has been entrusted to us."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, health care providers and payers to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373, email us at [email protected] or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

For more information about VEOPOZ, see the VEOPOZ Full Prescribing Information.

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Also from this source

Orsini Selected by BioMarin to Dispense ROCTAVIAN™, the First Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Severe Hemophilia A

Orsini Selected by Sarepta Therapeutics to Dispense ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the First Gene Therapy to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.