Orsini to Serve as Single-Source Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Glaukos' Epioxa™

Epioxa is a novel, groundbreaking therapy for the treatment of keratoconus.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today that it is the single-source specialty pharmacy partner for Glaukos' Epioxa, a novel, groundbreaking advancement in corneal cross-linking for the treatment of keratoconus, a rare, sight-threatening corneal disease.

Epioxa, which received FDA approval in October 2025, represents a transformative innovation in keratoconus care, offering an incision-free alternative to traditional corneal cross-linking procedures as it does not require the removal of the corneal epithelium, the outermost layer of the front of the eye. This novel, oxygen-enriched topical therapeutic, bioactivated by UV light, is designed to reduce pain associated with removal of the epithelium, streamline the procedure and minimize recovery, all while delivering clinically meaningful outcomes and exceptional value to patients, providers and the healthcare system. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

Keratoconus is an advancing eye disease that gradually thins the cornea and causes it to bulge outward into a cone shape, distorting patients' vision. Those affected by keratoconus may experience blurring and distorted vision, increased sensitivity to light and glare and frequent changes in eyeglass prescriptions, symptoms which progressively worsen over time. If left untreated, keratoconus can lead to loss of visual function and is one of the leading causes of corneal transplants in the United States.

"Orsini has worked with Glaukos to serve those living with keratoconus for more than five years, and we're thrilled to be once again partnering to bring an innovative new treatment option to this community," Orsini CEO Brandon Tom said. "Together, we're committed to expanding access to cutting-edge care and improving outcomes for patients who need it most."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

SOURCE Orsini