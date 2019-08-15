Orson Welles, Maya Angelou, John Lennon, Hugh Hefner Artifacts On Display For First Time In Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- History and literature intersect in a unique exhibit at American Writers Museum in Chicago. Tools of the Trade features typewriters used by iconic American authors, poets, screenwriters, playwrights, and journalists. Included in this one-of-a-kind exhibit are typewriters used by Orson Welles (The Stranger, Citizen Kane), Hugh Hefner (Playboy, Esquire), Gwendolyn Brooks (A House in Bronzeville) John Lennon (The Beatles), Ernest Hemingway (A Farewell To Arms, The Old Man And The Sea), Sandra Cisneros (The House on Mango Street), Tennessee Williams (A Streetcar Named Desire, The Glass Menagerie), Truman Capote (In Cold Blood), Maya Angelou (I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings) and Ray Bradbury (Fahrenheit 451).

Donors admire the many typewriters during the museum's OnWord gala on April 9, where some of the typewriters were unveiled. Tools of The Trade features typewriters of famous American writers, authors, and journalists on display through June, 2020 at American Writers Museum in Chicago.

"The iconic works these typewriters gave birth to transcend generations," says Carey Cranston, American Writers Museum president. "Never before has such a diverse collection of writing tools been assembled in one place for people to view up close. Fans of literature, music, journalism, and history are in for a moving experience!"

The collection, many pieces on loan from collector and philanthropist Steve Soboroff, are functional and in pristine condition. They are complemented by rare photos of their original owners and visual spotlights on their works. Also included in Tools of the Trade are Frederick Douglass' inkwell and pens, Helen Keller's braille writer, and other artifacts owned and used by the featured writers. To further enhance the experience, visitors can create their own works on exact replicas of some of the typewriters on display and include it in the Story of the Day exhibit.

Tools of the Trade is sponsored by the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation and runs 2019 through June 30, 2020 in the Roberta Rubin Writer's Room at American Writers Museum. Further details and press material can be found at: http://prez.ly/d4W.

