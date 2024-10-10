Ørsted and SRP Celebrate Commencement of Largest Co-located Solar and Battery Storage Project on Salt River Project Power Grid

Pinal County's Eleven Mile Solar System comes online as one of the largest battery energy storage systems built in a single phase in the country

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ørsted, a leading U.S. renewable energy company, and Salt River Project (SRP) today celebrated the official commencement of the Eleven Mile Solar Center, a 300 megawatt (MW) solar project and 300MW/1200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Pinal County. The project is part of Ørsted's $20 billion dollar investment in building out American energy generation. Eleven Mile Solar Center is SRP's largest co-located solar and BESS project, providing power to businesses, homes, and Meta's data center in Mesa, AZ.

"Solar energy paired with battery energy storage will be critical to the reliable delivery of power as the demand for electricity grows," said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted. "Arizona has one of the highest growth rates of electricity in the country due to the surge in data centers and the reshoring of American manufacturing. With our first project in Arizona now complete, we're thrilled to help meet the growing demand of the state and region with reliable, domestic energy."

To celebrate the economic benefits the project brings to the local community and the significant clean power it is contributing to Arizona, Ørsted hosted a celebration attended by U.S. suppliers, SRP, community members, and local and state elected officials at Eleven Mile's O&M facility. The project has the capacity to produce enough energy to power 65,000 homes and store 1200 MWh of power each day.

"The Eleven Mile Solar Center represents a significant investment in southern Arizona and support for our state's growing energy needs," said Arizona Corporate Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson. "The Eleven Mile project exemplifies how clean energy can help us diversify our resources while ensuring reliability for the local grid."

Eleven Mile Solar Center represents an approximate $1 billion dollar investment by Ørsted in clean energy for Arizona and will generate approximately $80 million to the local community for public services in the form of tax revenue. Additionally, the project created over 1,000 construction jobs in the local area and will require additional roles for operation and maintenance over the next several decades. Ørsted supported American companies, such as First Solar, Fluence NEXTracker, in procuring panels, batteries, and tracking equipment and for the project.

"I am proud of our communities' efforts to support this partnership between Ørsted and Salt River Project," said Eloy Mayor Micah Powell. "This energy project is a first of its kind in our region and will have a huge impact on energy reliability for our local area."

With the addition of Eleven Mile, SRP has nearly 3,000 MW of carbon-free energy – including more than 1,400 MW of solar - serving its customers. SRP also has nearly 1,300 MW of battery and pumped hydro storage supporting its grid. SRP is working to at least double the number of generating resources on its power system in the next 10 years to meet increasing energy demand in the Phoenix metropolitan area as it moves forward with the planned retirement of 1,300 MW of coal resources.

"The energy and storage capacity provided by the Eleven Mile Solar System plays an important role in helping meet SRP's ambitious decarbonization goals while providing affordable and reliable energy to our customers," said Bobby Olsen, Associate General Manager & Chief Planning, Strategy & Sustainability Executive at SRP. "We appreciate our partnership with Ørsted and Meta to bring more clean energy to our customers."

Eleven Mile Solar Center joins Ørsted's growing onshore portfolio, now generating over 5,000 MW across the U.S., with more capacity set to come online before the end of the year.

About Ørsted

A global clean energy leader, Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and land-based wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is recognized as the world's most sustainable energy developer in the Corporate Knights Global 100 index.

In the United States, the company has approximately 800 employees and a portfolio of clean energy assets and partnerships that includes offshore wind energy, land-based wind energy, solar, battery storage and e-fuels. Ørsted is a U.S. leader in offshore wind energy with approximately 1.6 gigawatts in construction, and 3 gigawatts in development. It also operates America's first offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Block Island, and the country's first utility-scale offshore wind farm, South Fork Wind. Ørsted has a total U.S. land-based capacity of ~6 gigawatts across wind, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. To learn more about the Ørsted U.S. business, visit us.orsted.com or follow the company on X (@OrstedUS), Instagram, and Facebook.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving approximately 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about half of the Valley's residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.

