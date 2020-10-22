Ørsted Offshore North America Announces David Hardy as New CEO

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ørsted today announced David Hardy as its new chief executive officer for Ørsted Offshore North America. Hardy will immediately replace Thomas Brostrøm, stepping into this position after serving as the company's president and COO. As CEO, Hardy will oversee all North American offshore wind activities, including development and operations for Ørsted's current and future portfolio of U.S. projects.

Prior to joining Ørsted, Hardy held U.S. and global senior executive roles in the wind energy industry working in leadership positions at both Senvion and Vestas. He also spent a large portion of his career at GE in commercial leadership positions, as well as roles at other high-tech industrial companies. Additionally, he served for more than eight years in the U.S. Navy submarine community.

"I thank Thomas for all of his efforts and accomplishments, and we look forward to building upon his success," said Martin Neubert, Global EVP and CEO of Ørsted Offshore Wind. "David's strong commercial experience and deep knowledge of the wind power industry will be a huge asset for Ørsted, and for an industry that is poised to become a dominant source of energy for millions of Americans. His leadership comes at a time when the U.S. is looking to renewable energy to help drive job creation, economic growth, and solutions to minimize the impacts of climate change."

"I've long recognized the potential of offshore wind to transform our country's energy landscape. After working with this team over the past seven months, even in the midst of a global pandemic, I am more confident than ever in Ørsted's ability to renew and revitalize America's economy," said Hardy. "There are countless individuals who are looking for not only new jobs, but also a sustainable way of life and a thriving planet. Ørsted can uniquely fulfil all these needs. I will work tirelessly with our team to deliver on these promises to all stakeholders and to create a future we can all be proud of."

Ørsted was the first European offshore wind developer to enter the U.S. market in 2015, and since then the company has become the country's largest and most successful offshore wind developer with six projects representing nearly 3,000 MW of energy development.

"Looking back at all we have achieved in a relatively short period of time, I am immensely proud of every employee and every project that has helped drive our success," said Brostrøm. "The Ørsted Offshore NA team is in very capable hands with David, and I am confident that he, and the whole Offshore NA senior leadership team, will continue the great progress we have started here."

First joining Ørsted in 2009, Brostrøm has led Ørsted Offshore North America since the summer of 2015. During his tenure as CEO, Ørsted acquired Deepwater Wind, won several state offshore wind power auctions, and installed America's first offshore wind turbines in federal waters.

After more than 11 years with Ørsted, Brostrøm has made the decision to continue his career outside of the company. In the coming months he will be relocating to Europe for a renewable energy leadership role with a global energy company.

Hardy will be based out of Ørsted's Boston office and will oversee the continued development of Ørsted's unmatched offshore wind project portfolio.

About Ørsted Offshore North America

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action.

In the United States, Ørsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America's first offshore wind farm, and constructed the two-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project – the first turbines to be installed in federal waters. Ørsted has secured over 3,000 megawatts of additional capacity through five projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Ørsted's North American Offshore business is jointly headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island and employs more than 150 people. To learn more visit us.orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@OrstedUS).

