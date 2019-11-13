Ørsted to build landmark solar and storage project

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ørsted announced today that following final investment decision from its Board of Directors it has commenced construction on the company's first utility-scale solar plus battery storage project, the 460-Megawatt (MWac) Permian Energy Center. The facility is located in Andrews County, Texas, and will come online in mid-2021. Upon completion of the Permian Energy Center, Ørsted will become the first energy company to operate the full spectrum of on- and offshore wind, solar PV and storage solutions in the US market.

The Permian Energy Center will comprise 420MWac of solar PV and 40MWac of battery storage located on a 3,600-acre site alongside existing oil and gas installations and will supply growing West Texas demand for electricity. In a region synonymous with traditional energy production, the project underscores the increasing cost competitiveness of renewable energy.

"We are very excited to be moving ahead with the Permian Energy Center project and to be adding solar plus storage to our rapidly growing portfolio of US onshore assets," said Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen. "With the completion of Permian, Ørsted will have a US portfolio of operating assets that spans the full spectrum of offshore and onshore renewable energy technologies, which we believe is important as we look to offer our customers the most competitive and diverse clean energy solutions into the future," he added.

"We are delighted to be adding this substantial solar plus storage capability to our portfolio. The Permian Energy Center is a landmark project that demonstrates Ørsted's ability to deliver clean and competitive energy solutions to the dynamic US energy market," commented Declan Flanagan, CEO of Lincoln Clean Energy, Ørsted's US Onshore arm.

The solar modules for the Permian Energy Center will be supplied by Jinko Solar and JA Solar, the number one and number two global suppliers, respectively, in 2018.

Ørsted's US onshore business operates approximately 1GW of wind assets. It has a further 670MW of wind assets under construction in addition to the 420MWac of solar photovoltaic and 40MWac of storage that will be delivered by the Permian Energy Center.

Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK 76.9 billion ($11.4 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Power output:

Able to deliver power to 100,000 homes

Total project area:

3560 acres

Number of solar panels to be installed:

1,300,000

Projected daily output capacity:

420 MWac

Battery storage facility capacity:

40 MWac, 1-hour

Estimated number of jobs during peak construction:

300

Andrews County, Texas:

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Andrews+County,+TX/@32.2908383,-104.8775148,7z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x86fb8dae80234607:0xdafb3fc2499db950!8m2!3d32.342627!4d-102.7135121

