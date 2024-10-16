ORT America Hosts Oct. 7 Memorial with Students, Officials at Kfar Silver Youth Village Near Gaza Border

Conference of Presidents Joins International Nonprofit in Solemn Remembrance as Students Share Stories of Personal Loss, Rebuilding Lives One Year Later

ASHKELON, Israel, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amos Gofer, CEO of Kfar Silver Youth Village, welcomed members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations to the village last week. The event, hosted by ORT America, the U.S. fundraising arm of the global educational nonprofit World ORT, took place Oct. 7 at Kfar Silver, a boarding and day school in southern Israel. Under Gofer's leadership, Kfar Silver plays a vital role in World ORT's mission to provide high-quality educational opportunities.

Kfar Silver, approximately 8 miles from the Gaza border, serves nearly 1,100 students including 250 boarders. On Oct. 7, 2023 students were evacuated to safer areas in the North of the country and the school was then used as a base for IDF soldiers after the Hamas-led attacks.

"Today, we honor the staff and students of Kfar Silver, who have faced significant challenges and trauma over the past year," said Allison Weinger, CEO of ORT America. "We're proud to be a part of this community and recognize the incredible resilience of our students. ORT's mission is to equip students with the tools and skills they need to create successful futures for themselves, but our impact extends beyond education. We are also committed to providing vital support for our students' mental, emotional, and physical well-being, particularly during these challenging times."

As part of the ceremony, the school community gathered as the Israeli flag was lowered to half-mast, followed by a moment of silence in memory of the victims of Oct. 7. Students placed a wreath on the stage and read the names of nine fallen graduates of Kfar Silver in the past year.

"We are honored to welcome the Conference of Presidents to Kfar Silver on this significant day. Their visit underscores the importance of solidarity and support for our students and staff, who have faced unimaginable challenges," said Dr. Moshe Leiba, Deputy Director General, World ORT Kadima Mada. "This meeting is a powerful reminder of our shared commitment to resilience, education, and community healing."

Among attendees of the Conference of Presidents' Solidarity Mission to Israel to commemorate the anniversary of Oct. 7 were Harriet Schleifer, Chair of the Conference of Presidents, William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman Emeritus of the Conference of Presidents, Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), and other esteemed Jewish leaders from the U.S.

