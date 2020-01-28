Ort Tool & Die Announces $30 Million in Sales in 2019

ERIE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ort Tool and Die Corporation saw significant sales growth in 2019 which matched its best year of sales in 2007.

"It was a great year with a 39% increase in sales," said Angelo Milano, Vice President. "Although we were aided by a strong economy, this would not have been possible without our employees who work hard day in and day out." He further added, "We landed some large projects last year which demonstrates the expertise that we provide to our customers."

Along with capabilities in computer numeric control (CNC) machining and welding, Ort also offers mechanical and electrical assembly. Because of its substantial capabilities, Ort has had a history of building complete machine lines as well as custom production machines from blueprints. A number of the projects awarded to Ort in 2019 were related to the paper, chemical, and solar industries. The company has been very successful working in the transportation and oil and gas industries.

"Combining these large projects with an uptick in demand for various other machining projects resulted in Ort hiring 17 new employees in 2019 – growing our workforce by 15%. These new hires will enable us to meet our 2020 expectations," commented Milano

He further added, "We reviewed a considerable number of resumes and interviews. In the end, it was great to add more wonderful employees to the Ort family. Hopefully we will continue to hire more as we expect another good year in 2020."

About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 100,000 square feet of shop facilities. It builds all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.

