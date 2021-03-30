Ortal Introduces Chopped Wood Media for Wilderness Collection Luxury Fireplaces

CANOGA PARK, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortal, the industry's leader in luxury fireplaces, announces a new log media for its premium Wildness Collection of fireplaces – Chopped Wood. The natural, rough look of split logs accentuates the ultra-realistic gas or propane flames of the new Wilderness Collection fireplace line.

Available exclusively for Ortal's Wilderness Collection, the new Chopped Wood media option joins the attractive assortment of wood media designs Ortal currently offers. Combined with patent-pending Firelog Technology, the new Chopped Wood media option delivers the ambiance of a wood fire in a gas fireplace.

The real-fire appearance of Wilderness Collection flames is achieved by allowing the gas to flow directly within the log media, resulting in a taller, fuller, more realistic flame. Ortal's approach to flame production is starkly different than the industry's common "ribbon" burner method in which identically-sized flames shoot out of a straight pipe at the bottom of the fireplace, resulting in an artificial-looking flame.

About Ortal

Redesigning fire for more than 30 years, Ortal is the world's premier designer and builder of high-quality contemporary frameless gas fireplaces. Ortal leads the industry with meticulous attention to aesthetics and by developing exclusive fire technologies. Ortal fireplaces meet the most stringent requirements of architects, designers, builders, and home and business owners, nurturing its reputation for uncompromising quality of materials, finishes, safety standards, ease of installation, selection, and end-to-end service. For more information, please visit www.ortalheat.com.

