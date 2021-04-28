ORTEC Americas Appoints Mathew Witte as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

Former Mohawk executive will simultaneously lead the company's drive into new markets, industries

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC, a leader in optimization software and advanced analytics, today announced the appointment of Mathew Witte as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Mat will be responsible for ensuring ORTEC's customers continue to grow and succeed through data-driven continuous improvement. He will also drive ORTEC's efforts into new markets and industries across North and South America.

"Mat's experience in supply chain for high-growth organizations is unmatched, and he will be a huge asset to ORTEC," said Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas. "His extensive knowledge of the unique challenges of the various distribution worlds will help us grow and become even better partners to our customers."

Mat comes to ORTEC from Mohawk Industries, where he most recently served as the vice president of Warehouse and Delivery Operations for the world's largest flooring manufacturer. In this role, Mat was the executive in charge of all final mile warehouse and delivery operations for North America.

Prior to joining Mohawk, Mat led the consulting division of UPS Logistics Technologies, also known as Roadnet. In his time there, Mat developed his reputation as a final mile expert, and developed many value-added consulting initiatives that helped define the final mile software industry.

"I'm thrilled to join ORTEC to ensure we meet the unique needs of each client," Mat said. "I've seen firsthand how its great service and products help businesses succeed while enabling leaders to transform their organizations for the better. I look forward to helping our customers achieve sustainable improvements in productivity and operational efficiency."

He has an MBA in Supply Chain and Acquisitions from the University of Maryland and a BS in Management. He and his family live in Kennesaw, Ga.

About ORTEC

Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to take the best decisions in an ever-changing environment. Leveraging data and mathematics for a better world. Discover more at ortec.com.

