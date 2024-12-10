ORTEC Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Dec 10, 2024, 16:34 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named ORTEC as one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech award, which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space. This is the second time ORTEC has received this recognition.

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Go to https://foodl.me/kmr2r068 to view the full list of winners.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Food Logistics once again for our commitment to delivering world-class technology solutions," says Mat Witte, CEO of ORTEC Americas. "At ORTEC, we continuously strive to innovate and enhance our products to meet the evolving needs of our customers in foodservice, beverage, and grocery distribution. This recognition reinforces our dedication to providing advanced optimization solutions that drive efficiency and success."

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About IRONMARKETS 

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About ORTEC

ORTEC is a leading provider of advanced analytics and optimization solutions, dedicated to helping organizations to optimize their resources, reduce costs, and drive sustainable growth. By integrating advanced analytics into their operations, ORTEC empowers organizations to make informed decisions that lead to transformative outcomes and a competitive edge in the market. Discover more about ORTEC's optimized solutions for Foodservice and Beverage Distribution Industries.

ORTEC US COMPANY CONTACT
Lisa Beck
Director 
ORTEC Americas 
+1.443.980.7840 
[email protected]

