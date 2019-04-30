Ortega® Survey Finds Americans Prefer Soft Taco Shells

- A tale of two taco shells - 53% of Americans surveyed said they prefer soft taco shells; 47% prefer hard tacos shells.

- A taco travesty - Survey findings indicate that roughly 6.5 million Americans (2%) have never eaten a taco before.

- Arizona is the taco consumption capital of America - Arizona residents eat the most tacos in one sitting, with 10% of state residents surveyed noting they eat six or more tacos per meal.

- Pass the cheese, please – Respondents in 47 out of 50 states chose cheese as their favorite taco topping.

- Onions have Americans crying - Onions were found to be America's least favorite taco topping with only 3% of American survey respondents noting onions as their favorite.

Survey Data Compilation – 8,645 American consumers ages 13-75 agreed to take a survey about their taco consumption. The survey was conducted between 3/22/19-4/12/19 and users were recruited through a Suzy poll.

ABOUT ORTEGA ®

Since 1897, Ortega® has offered distinctive Mexican foods inspired by Mama Ortega's passion for cooking. Today, Ortega makes America's number-one-selling taco sauce, along with great-tasting taco shells, tortillas, salsas, seasonings, dinner kits, refried beans, and jalapeño and chile peppers.

