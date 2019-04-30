Ortega® Survey Finds Americans Prefer Soft Taco Shells
The Great Debate Over Taco Preferences Outlined in New Survey of Over 8,000 Americans
Apr 30, 2019, 09:18 ET
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortega®, maker of America's number-one-selling taco sauce, along with great-tasting taco shells and kits, seasonings, salsa and peppers sold at grocery stores nationwide, released new survey findings that highlight America's fascination with tacos, timed to Cinco de Mayo.
Key survey findings include:
- A tale of two taco shells - 53% of Americans surveyed said they prefer soft taco shells; 47% prefer hard tacos shells.
- A taco travesty - Survey findings indicate that roughly 6.5 million Americans (2%) have never eaten a taco before.
- Arizona is the taco consumption capital of America - Arizona residents eat the most tacos in one sitting, with 10% of state residents surveyed noting they eat six or more tacos per meal.
- Pass the cheese, please – Respondents in 47 out of 50 states chose cheese as their favorite taco topping.
- Onions have Americans crying - Onions were found to be America's least favorite taco topping with only 3% of American survey respondents noting onions as their favorite.
Survey Data Compilation – 8,645 American consumers ages 13-75 agreed to take a survey about their taco consumption. The survey was conducted between 3/22/19-4/12/19 and users were recruited through a Suzy poll.
ABOUT ORTEGA®
Since 1897, Ortega® has offered distinctive Mexican foods inspired by Mama Ortega's passion for cooking. Today, Ortega makes America's number-one-selling taco sauce, along with great-tasting taco shells, tortillas, salsas, seasonings, dinner kits, refried beans, and jalapeño and chile peppers.
