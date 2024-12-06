Ortega® Taps Schafer Condon Carter as New Agency of Record

SCC expands presence in CPG with brand building efforts for the Ortega® brand's wide portfolio of Mexican foods, including America's #1 taco sauce

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), a Chicago-based independent creative agency, is proud to announce its new partnership with Ortega ®, a leading brand of Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings, peppers and the number-one-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States. This collaboration aims to elevate the Ortega® brand's visibility and marks a significant step in SCC's expansion in the food and beverage sector, continuing SCC's legacy of crafting compelling campaigns for beloved brands.

SCC will lead creative efforts and develop a refreshed media plan to highlight the Ortega® brand's iconic taco sauces and full range of Mexican food products. The initiative aims to engage in-aisle Mexican food consumers through innovative approaches to solidify the Ortega® brand's presence in kitchens everywhere.

"We're thrilled to partner with such a trusted brand in the Mexican food space," said Ben Behrman, CEO and President of SCC. "Our team is eager to leverage our expertise in the food and beverage sector to create a fresh, impactful campaign that deepens the Ortega® brand's connection with consumers."

"The Ortega® brand aligns perfectly with SCC's commitment to creating innovative, bold strategies and award-winning work that drives results," said Craig Miller, Chief Creative Officer at SCC. "Our goal is to reimagine the Ortega® brand by creating a campaign that truly speaks to consumers' love of Mexican food and introduces their products to a new generation of shoppers."

"We are excited to partner with SCC to build on the Ortega® brand's legacy with a forward-thinking, creative approach as we introduce exciting and fun new products to our loyal customers and those discovering us for the first time," said Chris Kirwin, Director of Brand Marketing, B&G Foods. "As a leader in the category with America's #1 Taco Sauce, SCC is the right marketing partner to help us reach even more consumers through a strategic mix of media, compelling creative and experiential marketing that meets them where they are."

To announce this exciting new partnership with the Ortega® brand, the SCC team created a special video — to view, click here.

The Ortega® account marks the latest in a series of new business successes for SCC, which was recently named Agency of Record for the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council following a nationwide search. SCC is also expanding into the education sector with a national campaign for Fusion Academy, a network of private schools focused on personalized, one-to-one learning for students who learn differently. The campaign debuted at Fusion Academy's internal conference, EPIC!, in October.

For more information about Schafer Condon Carter visit www.schafercondoncarter.com.

For more information about Ortega® products or Mexican meal inspiration, please visit www.ortega.com .

About SCHAFER CONDON CARTER

Founded in 1989, SCC is an independently owned, full-service creative agency with a simple mission: Create. Impact. Headquartered in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, with additional offices in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona, SCC exists to build powerful client partnerships and create work that delivers business results, meaningful human experiences and growth for their team members. The agency is proud to work with incredible brands including B&G Foods, Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co., Gallagher Insurance, Old National Bank, SOLO Cup Company, Dynatrace, G.U.M. Brands, and Medline. SCC has been named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year (Midwest, Gold/Silver) three times and recently won two Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy® Awards. For more information, visit www.SchaferCondonCarter.com .

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS ) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell, and distribute high-quality, branded, shelf-stable frozen foods across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

