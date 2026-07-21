Ortek Establishes 'Daily Enamel Nutrition' Category for BasicBites Soft Chews

Dental-school microbiome technology creates a new approach to everyday enamel support

ALBERTSON, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortek Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the positioning of its BasicBites® oral-care soft chews as Daily Enamel Nutrition™, a microbiome-based approach to everyday oral-care support.

Developed from decades of research at the Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, BasicBites was built on oral microbiome science long before the microbiome became a mainstream health and wellness focus. The soft chews are recommended by dental professionals nationwide.

"BasicBites transforms a validated oral-care technology into a form people actually enjoy using," said Mitch Goldberg, President of Ortek Therapeutics. "As microbiome science moves into the mainstream, we believe Daily Enamel Nutrition can become a distinct category at the intersection of oral care, functional confectionery and consumer wellness."

Traditional oral care has focused for decades on fluoride, passive remineralization and sugar alcohols such as xylitol. BasicBites takes a complementary approach by nourishing and activating beneficial, pH-raising oral bacteria and helping create conditions that favor enamel remineralization and a healthy, balanced oral environment.

This nature-inspired technology is backed by an extensive body of peer-reviewed and clinical research.

Its proprietary combination of arginine bicarbonate and calcium carbonate powers what Ortek calls the Prebiotic/Postbiotic Pathway. Arginine, an amino acid naturally found in saliva, is metabolized by oral bacteria carrying the Arginine Deiminase System. These bacteria generate alkali that helps neutralize plaque acids and maintain a healthier tooth-surface pH. Calcium, carbonate and bicarbonate further aid buffering and remineralization, while the mildly sticky chew helps hold the ingredients against vulnerable tooth surfaces.

BasicBites may be especially relevant for people with dry mouth caused by hundreds of commonly used medications, Sjögren's syndrome and other autoimmune disorders, as well as certain medical treatments, CPAP use, mouth breathing and age-related reductions in salivary flow. It may also benefit people with elevated cavity risk, exposed root surfaces or frequent dietary acid exposure.

Pediatric dentists also recommend BasicBites as a great-tasting addition to a child's daily oral-care routine—and as an incentive that supports brushing compliance.

BasicBites occupies a distinctive position within the multibillion-dollar oral-care and confectionery markets, combining dental-professional credibility, university-developed science and the convenience of a soft chew. Available in delicious chocolate and caramel flavors, BasicBites are sugar-free, gluten-free and dairy-free, with just 15 calories per chew. The recommended routine is one chew after brushing, morning and evening.

About Ortek Therapeutics, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Ortek Therapeutics has developed oral-health technologies grounded in university research, clinical validation and professional use. Its innovations have earned the confidence of a Fortune 500 oral-care company that introduced Ortek-developed toothpaste technology in markets worldwide.

Media, Partnership Contact

Mitch Goldberg, President

Ortek Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

516-310-0934

basicbites.com

SOURCE Ortek Therapeutics, Inc.