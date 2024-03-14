Ortel Introduces Next Generation Laser Model for LiDAR and Optical Sensing

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding the options for optical sensing across C-Band wavelengths in applications that require wide temperature and humidity ranges, Ortel, a Photonics Foundries enterprise, announced Model 1786 1550 nm Laser Module for Optical Sensing. The 1786 laser was developed for use as a CW (Continuous Wavelength) coherent optical source for optical sensing systems.

"We are excited to announce the 1786 laser as the first new product from Ortel under Photonics Foundries ownership," said Gyo Shinozaki, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Ortel. "With the added resources of Photonics Foundries, this is just the first of many new and innovative technology releases our customers can expect to see from Ortel."

The 1786 laser offers designers a narrow linewidth source with a wide range of output powers. The laser will achieve a maximum of 300 KHz of linewidth and will be offered in 40mW, 50mW and 63mW variants. The laser is packaged in an industry standard 14-pin butterfly package and comes coupled to an internal thermo-electric cooler ("TEC") for applications that are exposed to wide temperature ranges and humidity. The 1786 laser is qualified to Telcordia GR-468 standards to ensure long term reliability and is a perfect complement to the already available 1790 high-powered coherent laser that features ultra-narrow linewidth below 100 KHz.

This new laser offering for LiDAR and optical sensing supports a broad array of industrial applications including materials characterization, mechanical strain monitoring, terahertz-spectroscopy, interferometry, position and interference measurement, and more.

Come see us at Satellite 2024: Booth 2238, Washington DC March 18-21.

About Ortel

For decades, Ortel has been a clear market leader in providing best-in-class optical and RF performance technologies to a wide range of industries. Our team continues to be on the leading edge of innovation in the areas of predistortion, linearity and bandwidth. Ortel offers products in wireless, sensing, satellite communication and broadband. For more information visit http://www.ortel.com.

About Photonics Foundries, Inc.

Photonics Foundries presents the industry's most elegant solution for complex opto-electronics technologies. It offers its customers a game changing combination of customized product solutions, new product launch services and full spectrum packaging and manufacturing capabilities for lasers, complex optical devices, RF, sensors and sophisticated electronics integration for system builds. Photonics Foundries acquired Ortel in 2023. www.photonicsfoundries.com/

