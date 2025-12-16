OrthAlign Expands Lantern® Hip Platform to Support Posterior-Based Surgical Approaches in Total Hip Arthroplasty

New software broadens market reach and enables surgeons to use Lantern Hip with their preferred surgical approach, including posterior-based approaches and Direct Anterior Approach (DAA)

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign, Inc., a global leader in surgical navigation technologies, today announced the expansion of its Lantern® Hip platform to include support for posterior-based approaches in total hip arthroplasty (THA). This enhancement significantly broadens the platform's clinical utility, enabling surgeons to choose Lantern Hip for any THA procedure, regardless of their clinical preference for patient position ("lateral" or "supine").

Lantern® Hip in use by Dr. John McLaughlin, Cleveland, OH Lantern® Hip

With the majority of U.S. hip surgeons operating through posterior-based approaches, this new software meaningfully expands access to Lantern's handheld, imageless navigation technology. Lantern Hip initially launched for the supine patient position in 2023 and will be fully commercially available for the lateral patient position by early 2026.

Lantern Hip is designed to deliver precise, real-time guidance that supports accurate implant positioning and reliable leg length restoration. For patients in the lateral position, the surgeon can personalize cup position in the coronal plane according to each patient's unique anatomy, with live pelvic tracking that accounts for any pelvic movement during the procedure. Additionally for patients in the supine position, the surgeon can compare cup position across the Anterior Pelvic Plane (APP) and Functional Pelvic Plane (FPP), as well as measure change in offset.

The first clinical case using the new "lateral" workflow was successfully completed on December 16, 2025, by John McLaughlin, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.

"The addition of posterior-based approaches to Lantern Hip is an important step forward in supporting surgeon choice without compromising accuracy. In my first case, the system provided the same intuitive workflow and confidence in implant positioning that Lantern is known for. Having a compact, reliable navigation tool that adapts to my preferred surgical approach and implant enhances both efficiency in the OR and consistency for my patients," said Dr. McLaughlin.

Lantern Hip is an accessible option for any hospital or ASC. Its capital-free model and portable design, paired with its clinical accuracy and precision, make it an attractive alternative to large-footprint robots. Its instrumentation is compatible with most implant systems and surgical approaches, empowering surgeons to choose the best implant and surgical plan for each patient without vendor-imposed restrictions.

"By accommodating posterior-based surgical approaches , OrthAlign now has the ability to support any surgeon performing total hip arthroplasty," said Eric Timko, CEO of OrthAlign. "This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering high-value, user-friendly technologies that improve accuracy and accessibility for surgeons everywhere."

OrthAlign, Inc. continues to advance surgeon-centric, handheld navigation technologies that reduce complexity and contain costs while enhancing accuracy in total joint arthroplasty. For more information, visit www.OrthAlign.com/LanternHip.

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a medical device company with a focus on delivery practical, cutting edge technologies for orthopedic surgery. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, OrthAlign provides surgeons with user-friendly, cost-effective solutions to improve patient care in joint replacement.

Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, we are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all.

For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com.

Lantern is a registered trademark of OrthAlign, Inc.

