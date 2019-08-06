Ortho Achieves Distinguished No. 1 Ranking for Service in Diagnostics Industry

RARITAN, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, its Ortho Care™ service and support program was ranked No. 1 in the diagnostics industry. The rankings were published in three IMV 2019 ServiceTrak™ reports, which are based on opinions of laboratory professionals working in U.S. hospitals representing more than 3,000 systems.

IMV recognized Ortho's accomplishment during an awards presentation at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, Calif., today. Ortho was rated No. 1 for Overall Service Performance, Overall System Performance and Overall Customer Satisfaction in all three ServiceTrak industry reports: Integrated Systems, Immunoassay Analyzers and Chemistry Analyzers.

"Clinical labs and blood banks today are struggling to keep up with increasing demands and shrinking resources," said Zachary Ballard, head of regions LATAM, ASPAC and Japan and Ortho Care. "That's why Ortho differentiates on service: The labs we serve are counting on forward-thinking, top-notch service offerings to help them maximize uptime and take full advantage of our innovative technology."

Ortho Care, Ortho's holistic service and support program for customers, includes a team of highly skilled field service and phone support professionals who use tools such as e-Connectivity® Technology to predict and remotely remedy potential issues before they occur. The Ortho Knowledge Center and robust training programs give customers education on the latest best practices and research in diagnostics.

Survey respondents were randomly distributed across the U.S., both geographically and by hospital size.

About IMV

IMV is part of the Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry. Each year IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical reports derived from extensive phone surveys with clinical laboratory professionals to determine their level of satisfaction with the service they receive for their clinical diagnostic equipment and with the equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit www.imvinfo.com.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2019

PR-05261

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinical.com

