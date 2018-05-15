Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Sentinel Diagnostics Agree to Development, Wide-Range C-Reactive Protein Assay

C-Reactive Protein is a substance produced by the liver. Its levels in the blood rise in response to inflammation, making it useful in monitoring patient responses to surgery and drug therapy, and detecting other sources of inflammation, such as infection. In line with Ortho's commitment to providing a broad range of options and formulations for customer tests, the CRP Ultra assay provides a third C-Reactive Protein testing option for Ortho customers. A unique clinical and operational advantage of this option is the combination of low-end sensitivity with a wide linear range and extended on-analyzer stability.

"Our MicroTip Partnership Assays program helps us expand our reach in delivering innovative, important new assays to our customers," said Robert Yates, Ortho's chief operating officer. "The CRP Ultra Assay helps us deliver this important assay for use on our automated VITROS Systems, helping labs deliver critical test results while increasing operational efficiency."

The assay will initially be launched in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management, and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com .

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2018

PR-03796

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-clinical-diagnostics-and-sentinel-diagnostics-agree-to-development-wide-range-c-reactive-protein-assay-300647962.html

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

