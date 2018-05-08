Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holds Summit to Help Asia-Pacific Lab Leaders Envision the Lab of the Future

"Ortho is committed to serving as a trusted advisor to the diagnostics community around the world," said Alex Socarrás, Ortho's chief commercial officer. "Diagnostics is rapidly evolving to meet increasing challenges and keep pace with medical innovation worldwide, and helping labs thrive despite the increasing pressures they face is important for us."

Expert speakers from Korea, the U.S. and Europe will cover automation, leadership and quality in the lab, acute kidney injury and cardiac biomarkers, and work practice standardization.

"This year's Lab Leader Summit continues Ortho's tradition of bringing together the most innovative thinkers in diagnostics throughout Asia, as we discuss how to address operational challenges and persistent areas of high unmet medical need," said Anand Pande, head of Ortho's Asia-Pacific region.

In March, Ortho sponsored a second annual Transfusion Medicine Summit in China. And in July, Ortho will host its third annual "C-Suite Summit" in Singapore to address key issues of priority to senior hospital leaders.

