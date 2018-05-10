Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in India Recognized as a 'Great Place to Work'

"India is a key growth market for Ortho," said Alex Socarrás, Ortho's chief commercial officer. "We're committed to delivering solutions that help hospitals, hospital networks and blood banks in India keep pace with increasing test volumes without sacrificing accuracy or precision. We do that by keeping our workforce excited, inspired and driven to support our customers – in short, by providing a 'great place to work.'"

The Great Place to Work-Certified ™ designation continues Ortho's momentum in India. Just this past year, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) honored Ortho with a Services Excellence Award recognizing our reputation for premium customer service and support. More recently, the India-based Economic Times recognized Ortho as one of the Best Asian Healthcare Brands for 2017.

"This latest recognition is yet another testament to Ortho's positive workplace culture and our commitment to service, which we demonstrate as a trusted adviser to our customers, partners and teams every day," said Anand Pande, vice president for Ortho's Asia-Pacific region. "In addition, access to actionable insights and recommendations from Great Place to Work® - plus feedback obtained during our assessment - will help Ortho sustain its great workplace culture for years to come."

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management, and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2018

PR-03824

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-clinical-diagnostics-in-india-recognized-as-a-great-place-to-work-300646058.html

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com

