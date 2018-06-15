Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Named Transatlantic Legal Department of the Year by Panel of Leading Legal Journalists

"This award is a well-deserved tribute to the stellar, dedicated members of our global Legal and Compliance Department," said Michael Schlesinger, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ortho. "I'm proud to be a part of the team that earned this recognition, and of the fine support they provide to our business colleagues every day."

The Transatlantic Legal Awards recognized Ortho's excellence in legal and compliance across a number of criteria, including: legal expertise, strategic vision, teamwork, client satisfaction, and, most importantly, contribution to the organization's success. From 2014 to 2017, Ortho's Legal and Compliance Department greatly expanded across the globe in order to work through extensive legal, regulatory and compliance matters related to the carve-out.

The team serves as a trusted advisor and problem solver to colleagues in other key departments, and they operate under the belief that a lawyer works at the most sophisticated level through effective solutions and by properly managing risks.

The 2018 Transatlantic Awards honored Ortho's Legal and Compliance Department at their annual Gala on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in London.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com .

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2018

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-clinical-diagnostics-named-transatlantic-legal-department-of-the-year-by-panel-of-leading-legal-journalists-300666976.html

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinical.com

