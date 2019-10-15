Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Demonstrate How Data Management Can Empower Labs During AABB Annual Meeting and Special Customer Event at Historic Sunset Station

RARITAN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, will highlight how workflow optimization and data centralization can empower transfusion medicine labs at the 2019 AABB Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 19-21 – and an Ortho customer will tell his lab's data management success story during a special customer event at the city's historic Sunset Station.

At booth 1207 in San Antonio's Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, Ortho will showcase its ORTHO CONNECT™ laboratory management solution, which allows labs to manage data, optimize resources, and trust their results within a lab and across a network from a single centralized portal.

"Hospitals are facing increasing challenges as demand for services grow and resources are constrained," said Mike Iskra, Ortho's head of North America. "As hospitals and hospital networks grow, it becomes more and more important to have a holistic solution for managing all of the data flowing within and between facilities to confidently control and optimize their operations. At AABB, we will show that Ortho is at the forefront of innovation with ORTHO CONNECT, which puts all of that data at the fingertips of key decision makers through a single interface. That is true laboratory connectivity."

To illustrate how workflow optimization can empower labs to better manage their data, Ortho will host a customer event entitled "Stay On-Track with True Laboratory Connectivity," on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., at San Antonio's historic Sunset Station. An Ortho customer, Michael Roth, laboratory administrative director with SCL Health at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, will discuss his lab's journey to better data management in tandem with Ortho.

Ortho also will be celebrating a major milestone at AABB: There have been more than 1,000 ORTHO VISIONS installed in the U.S., a pace of almost one per day since its U.S. launch in 2015, giving the ORTHO VISION Analyzer a presence in each of the 50 states. There also have been more than 2,600 installations globally.

At its booth, Ortho will offer demonstrations on the automated ORTHO VISION® and VISION® Max immunohematology analyzers, as well as on ORTHO CONNECT. For a limited time, AABB attendees may sign up at this link in advance for product demonstrations and for Ortho's customer event.

In addition, Ortho will highlight its ORTHO™ Sera suite of extended antigen phenotyping, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use on the ORTHO VISION platform. The addition of ORTHO Sera to the ORTHO VISION menu enables labs to automate a wider range of tests. Full menu automation can save time for lab professionals and enable skilled laboratory staff to focus on other critical tasks. During a scientific poster presentation, Ortho will showcase how automating less-frequently ordered tests produces more consistent and reproducible results not always attainable through manual processes. The poster will be presented at the following time:

A Multi-Site Evaluation for Performance of Fully Automated Antigen Typing

Poster Session: Oct. 20, 2019



Author Presentation: 1-2 p.m.



Presenter: Tony S. Casina , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho's new CEO, Chris Smith, will be with the company at AABB this year.

"I'm excited to be joining Ortho at this point in the company's journey," Smith said. "As the market leader, Ortho brings strong customer focus and industry leading service to customers in blood banks and donor centers around the world. Events like AABB give us the unique opportunity to connect with them, and with industry leaders, to advance the field of transfusion medicine. Our continued ability to innovate over our more-than-75-year history, in support of patients everywhere, comes from the direct insight we get from the people who use our products and services."

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the global clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks, and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, and information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com , or visit Ortho on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

