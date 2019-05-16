Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Present Research on Advances in Cardiac Testing, Diagnostics Technology at EuroMedLab 2019

RARITAN, N.J., and BARCELONA, Spain, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, will sponsor an educational workshop on high-sensitivity troponin assays and present five scientific posters at EuroMedLab 2019. EuroMedLab 2019 is the 23rd IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine, which will take place from May 19-23 at the CCIB - Centre Convencions Internacional in Barcelona.

At the meeting, Ortho's educational workshop, "The Clinical Use and Performance of High-Sensitivity Troponin Assays with the Esc 0-1 Algorithm: Overcoming Challenges in Implementation," will be chaired by Prof. Fred Apple of Hennepin County Medical Center in Minnesota and chairman of the IFCC Committee for the Clinical Applications of Cardiac Biomarkers, and it will feature Dr. Jasper Boeddinghaus of University Hospital Basel. It will take place on May 22 from 12:30 to 13:30 in Room 114.

"Ortho is committed to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving clinical lab environment," said Joan Martin, executive vice president and head of Ortho's EMEA region. "At this year's EuroMedLab, we're proud to be presenting data on two of our just-launched, key product offerings: our new high-sensitivity troponin assay and Ortho's VITROS® XT MicroSlide. The XT MicroSlide can perform two tests simultaneously to improve lab workflow performance, productivity and clinical outcomes."

In addition to the workshop, Ortho will present the following five scientific posters at EuroMedLab.

Evaluation of the New Multi-Test VITROS ® Chemistry Product Slides* on the VITROS ® XT 7600 Integrated System.
Presented by David Minihane and Kirsty Culki

Presented by David Minihane and Kirsty Culki



Sigma Metrics for Assessing the Analytical Quality of the New Multi-Test VITROS ® XT Chemistry Products Slides.
Presented by M. Barbero, T. DiMagno, C. Graby, and T. Huynh

Presented by M. Barbero, T. DiMagno, C. Graby, and T. Huynh



Precision of the New Multi-Test VITROS ® Chemistry Product Slides* on the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System.
Presented by J. Miller and T. DiMagno

Presented by J. Miller and T. DiMagno



Performance Evaluation of the VITROS ® hs Troponin I Assay* on the VITROS® ECi/ECiQ and 3600 Immunodiagnostic and VITROS ® 5600/XT 7600 Integrated Systems.
Presented by S. Jackson, E. Oliver, K. Smith, K. Michael, M. Cleary

Presented by S. Jackson, E. Oliver, K. Smith, K. Michael, M. Cleary





Performance Evaluation of the VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products B · R · A · H · M · S PCT Assay on the VITROS 3600 Immunodiagnostic System.
Presented by G. Ogbonna, E. Hryhorenko, J. Parsells, S. Phonethepswath, Y. Huang, B. Smith, and L. Sprague

Presented by G. Ogbonna, E. Hryhorenko, J. Parsells, S. Phonethepswath, Y. Huang, B. Smith, and L. Sprague

Ortho will display its new multi-test VITROS® Chemistry Product Slides, the VITROS® Cell, a compact automation solution allowing two VITROS® XT 7600 instruments (launched in 2018) to operate as a seamless solution, and the VITROS® XT 7600 Integrated System at its booth during the congress.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

