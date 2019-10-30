Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) Holdings Acquires Osteotec Ltd.

NEWBURY, England, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OCG Holdings, has acquired UK-based orthopaedic distributor and manufacturer Osteotec Ltd.

Osteotec Ltd specialises in the manufacture, sale and distribution of niche orthopaedic products for use in upper and lower limb extremity surgeries in the UK and other global markets.

OCG Holdings, is a company which is majority-owned by Matt Woods, Founder of the orthopaedic global expansion consultancy Ortho Consulting Group.

Matt Woods, founder and owner of Ortho Consulting Group said, "Osteotec is a well-established business, with over 26 years of commercial experience in the UK orthopaedic extremities market, and is a brand well-known to customers based in UK hospitals. As well as being one of the most tenured orthopaedic distributors in the UK, Osteotec Ltd has a number of own-brand products which are exported globally. I am looking forward to an exciting future with Osteotec."

"In addition to Ortho Consulting Group's existing services of executive search, distribution search and global expansion strategy, adding a manufacturing and distribution arm to our portfolio significantly complements our offering to the international orthopaedic industry. No-one else in our market is providing this level of service and expertise."

Matt launched his first business, Ortho Consulting Group, in May 2010 and has built it into a global expansion consultancy enterprise.

Ortho Consulting Group and Osteotec will continue to operate independently and as separate legal entities. Ortho Consulting Group are currently building the Osteotec UK team and appointing international distributors, ready for the next phase of growth. In addition to his role of Head of International Business Development at Ortho Consulting Group, Andrew Dubowski has been appointed as Sales Director at Osteotec. In his new dual-role responsibility, he will be pivotal in driving the business forward.

About Ortho Consulting Group

We are a team of industry experts who specialise in global strategy, sales growth, building and strengthening sales channels in orthopaedics and spine. We provide a bespoke, international retained search service to SME orthopaedic partners, and offer manufacturers and distributors a platform to advertise business needs, find new leads and contacts.

Find out more at www.orthocg.com.

About Osteotec

Formed in 1993, Osteotec specialises in the supply of niche orthopaedic products and is part of the NHS's national framework agreement for orthopaedic joint replacement products. Osteotec's areas of expertise are in upper and lower limb extremity surgeries, providing a range of products that cover trauma of the hand and foot right through to total joint replacement.

Find out more at www.osteotec.co.uk.

Contact:

Tom Edwards

Group Marketing Manager

tomedwards@orthocg.com

SOURCE Ortho Consulting Group