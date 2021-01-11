Ortho Consulting Group Partners with NSpine GmbH to Support their Digital Growth in 2021

NEWBURY, England, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) is partnering with NSpine GmbH in 2021 to support and grow their global following across all social media channels to increase brand awareness ahead of their innovative spine educational meetings.

Since the debut NSpine conference in 2013, Nottingham (UK), NSpine has grown to become a staple fixture on the spinal calendar and remains at the forefront of innovation within spinal education.

2021 is an exciting year for NSpine as they are hosting events throughout mainland Europe in Switzerland, Portugal and France. This includes their Major Multi-Disciplinary Spine Conference and some new additions, including the well-established course Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Workshop at the state-of-the-art venue, IRCAD Laparoscopic Training Center, in France.

Bronek Boszczyk, director of NSpine, said, "NSpine is delighted to have entered a partnership with OCG. Our views and strategies are very aligned in delivering innovative educational meetings to spine health care providers that builds on clinical knowledge of our expert faculty and draws on the creative R&D energy of the spine MedTech industry. Together we aim to develop a platform for both frontline clinicians and for emerging technology innovators."

Matt Woods, founder and owner of OCG, said, "We are excited to be collaborating with NSpine. NSpine is already well recognised for being at the forefront of innovation in spinal education. With OCG optimising their digital marketing strategy, this will help further contribute to the success and reach to interested clinical and industry partners, which is especially important in a digital age."

NSpine's Educational Meeting Dates 2021

22nd - 26th March 2021 - NSpine Winter Masterclass, in Arosa, Switzerland.

26th – 27th March 2021 - NSpine Complications Management Course, in Strasbourg, France.

13th – 16th July 2021 - NSpine hosts their 5th Major Multi-Disciplinary Spine Conference, at the Alfandega Congress Center, in Porto, Portugal.

17th & 18th July 2021 - NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Workshops, in Strasbourg, France at the IRCAD Laparoscopic Training Center.

28th & 29th October 2021 - NSpine Advanced Level Anterior Access & Complications Management Course, in Strasbourg, France.

About NSpine GmbH

NSpine provides unrivalled learning experiences thanks to their top tier global faculty, social events, intimate cutting-edge venues and support from carefully curated industry sponsors.

Find out more at www.nspine.com.

About Ortho Consulting Group

Ortho Consulting Group is a management consultancy which provides services that build and strengthen internal and external global sales channels within the orthopaedic, spine and medical device industry.

They provide solutions which solve the real issues that affect SMEs and start-ups in orthopaedics and spine, including distributor identification and management, executive team builds and VC/M&A expertise.

Find out more at www.orthocg.com.

