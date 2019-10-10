Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2019 Aspire Higher Scholarship Recipients

"Through the Aspire Higher program, we've heard firsthand from students across the country about the challenges that often come with dermatologic conditions," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "This year's honorees are an inspiration for how they've faced these challenges and are a testament to the far-reaching impact dermatologists have when they help their patients resolve or manage skin conditions. We are proud to support these students with scholarships that will help them achieve their educational goals."

The 2019 honorees were selected from nearly 1,400 applications, based in part on essays sharing their experiences pursuing their education while living with a dermatologic condition. In these essays, applicants also shared the role their dermatologist, primary care physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner played in helping them reach their goals. The applications were judged by an independent panel of dermatologists from across the country.

"Through my time serving on the judging panel of the Aspire Higher program, applicants continue to inspire me with their dedication to excel personally and academically," said Adelaide A. Hebert, MD, dermatologist at UT Physicians Dermatology at Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX. "Each application reminds me of why I am proud to be part of both the dermatology community and this initiative with Ortho Dermatologics, which gives students who have struggled with a skin condition a helping hand in achieving their academic aspirations."

The Aspire Higher program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in three categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing undergraduate degrees, the Graduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing graduate degrees, and the Today's Woman Scholar Awards for mothers pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees.

The 2019 Aspire Higher recipients are:



Undergraduate Scholar Award

Kayla Scott , Esmont, VA – North Carolina A&T State University

Robin Cadd , Sierra Madre, CA – University of Southern California

Stephanie Pham , Temecula, CA – Arizona State University



Astrid Guevara , Baytown, TX – University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Maura Vrabel , Raleigh, NC – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and North Carolina State University College of Engineering

Saiaditya Badeti, Plainsboro, NJ – Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

Caitlin Sanner , Wellington, CO – Front Range Community College

Camilla Marshall , Bowie, MD – Johns Hopkins University

Marissa Hunter , Vancouver, WA – California Baptist University

"Thanks to this scholarship, I can now turn my experience with a painful skin disease into something positive and help others who are suffering through similar issues," said Astrid Guevara, a 2019 Aspire Higher Graduate Scholar student at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "I can focus less on paying for medical school and more on becoming the best physician I can be for my patients and their families."

To learn more about the Aspire Higher scholarship, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com. The 2020 Aspire Higher scholarship program will begin accepting applications in early 2020.

About Aspire Higher and Other Philanthropic Initiatives

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 42 scholarships, providing students a total of more than $648,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. The Aspire Higher Scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation, which was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world. In addition to Aspire Higher, Ortho Dermatologics, through the Bausch Foundation, supports the Children's Skin Disease Foundation's Camp Wonder.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio includes several leading acne, anti-fungal and corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses products. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

