Ortho Dermatologics Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance For IDP-123 Treatment For Acne Vulgaris In Lotion Form

"Millions of Americans are affected by acne and, for many of these patients, it can be difficult to find a treatment that works for them," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "If approved, IDP-123 will offer physicians and their patients a lower concentration of tazarotene in a lotion formulation, helping to further expand upon our growing portfolio of acne treatments."

The NDA submitted for IDP-123 includes data from two successfully completed Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trials in 1,614 patients with moderate to severe acne. The primary efficacy endpoints included the absolute change in the mean noninflammatory and inflammatory lesion counts, the percentage of subjects who had a least a two-grade improvement from baseline to week 12 in the Evaluator Global Severity Score (EGSS) and who had "clear" or "almost clear" skin. In both Phase 3 studies, all primary efficacy endpoints were met with statistical significance (p<.001). IDP-123 was also shown to be well-tolerated in the clinical study population. The most common adverse events were application site pain, application site dryness and application site exfoliation.

About Acne Vulgaris

Acne is the most common skin problem in the United States, which occurs when hair follicles become plugged with oil and skin cells, often causing whiteheads, blackheads or pimples to appear on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders. Up to 50 million Americans have acne.1 Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and scar the skin.2

