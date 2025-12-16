Ortho Development® Announces Appointment of Brice Bedke as Vice President of Marketing

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Development Corporation (ODEV), a designer and manufacturer of high-quality orthopedic implants and surgical instruments, today announced the appointment of Brice Bedke as Vice President of Marketing. An experienced MedTech leader, Bedke brings more than nineteen years of global marketing experience in the orthopedic sector, with a proven track record of building strong teams, advancing product innovation and supporting commercial growth across medical device portfolios.

In this role, Bedke will guide Ortho Development's marketing strategy with a focus on strengthening brand positioning, supporting commercial expansion and building organizational capabilities for long-term growth.

"As we continue to expand our commercial footprint and invest in customer-focused programs, Brice's strategic approach and extensive industry expertise will play an important role in enhancing our product portfolio and accelerating market growth," said Greg Larson, President, Ortho Development.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join Ortho Development during this pivotal period of growth and evolution," said Bedke. "This team has spent decades building a strong product foundation and cultivating trusted partnerships with surgeons and distributors. I look forward to building on that momentum as we continue to innovate and enhance clinical efficiency."

Prior to joining Ortho Development, Bedke served in multiple senior leadership roles at Stryker, including Vice President of Knees and Director of Global Upstream Marketing for Upper Extremities. Throughout his career, he has led high-performing teams, supported the development and launch of major product initiatives, expanded surgeon-facing programs, and helped drive organizational and commercial transformation. Earlier in his career, Bedke led strategic global marketing initiatives for the knee business at Zimmer Biomet.

About Ortho Development Corporation

Ortho Development Corporation (ODEV), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is an orthopedic medical device company specializing in hip and knee joint replacement implants and instruments. Founded in 1994, ODEV has built a long record of working closely with distributors, sales representatives and orthopedic surgeons to deliver dependable products and provide the best customer experience in orthopedics. With a commitment to quality, service, and customer partnership, Ortho Development provides reliable and clinically proven solutions that help restore mobility for patients. For more information, visit www.odev.com

